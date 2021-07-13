Covid-19 vaccines and periods: what do we know so far?

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated and evolved as it spread around the world. Scientists have given Greek names to dominant strains as they kept identified them Alpha, Beta, Delta, Lambda. The Beta variant, B.1.351, originated in South Africa in 2020, has been already identified in more than 120 countries. European countries such as France and England have already started to add new restrictions due to this strain. Recently, it seems that the U.K authorities have started to change the entrance measures in the country a bit too often. There have been cases of infections with the Beta strain in France, but not on the continental part. The cases were identified in the island of Réunion, all the way in the Indian Ocean. The distance is quite significant, and this has made many people returning to the U.K from France get frustrated, as they have to stay in quarantine, although they are fully vaccinated. According to sources, the Beta strain is of concern on the island, but not on mainland France, and therefore, the measure imposed by the U.K authorities is a bit too much.