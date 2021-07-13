Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County Council faced with rare windfall to allocate

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Posted by 
Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mX964_0avSDjlg00
Luzerne County Courthouse Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

It’s a windfall like no others for Luzerne County government: $112.89 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding with no local match required.

County council members are set to start discussing how this money may be spent Tuesday, with a work session presentation from the administration on types of projects that may be selected under the preliminary federal guidelines.

The lengthy menu of options may include allocations for the Wyoming Valley Levee flood control system along the Susquehanna River, projects involving stormwater and earmarks for tourism and small businesses.

A final federal determination on how the American Rescue money can be spent is not expected until late August or early September.

Councilman Stephen J. Urban touched on the funding opportunity during a council meeting in June, saying the county should invest the money on something with lasting impact instead of a “short-term shot in the arm.”

Urban suggested separating combined stormwater/sewer lines, arguing the move could lower sewer bills for county residents by reducing the volume of wastewater that must be treated.

“I think we need to think broader and look at something bigger-picture wise that could be longer lasting, because this is one-time money,” Urban told his colleagues. “It is an acceptable use, I think, to separate sewer water from rain water, and I think it would have a bigger impact on people’s household bills if we could go down that road.”

In contrast, Councilman Harry Haas wants his colleagues to act now and use what has been estimated at as much as $44 million to provide a temporary, partial two-year homestead real estate tax refund to owner-occupied primary residences.

Haas is seeking a vote Tuesday on introduction of an ordinance to provide the homestead. A majority council vote would be required at a subsequent meeting for the ordinance to take effect.

Council Chairman Tim McGinley said Monday he personally believes any proposed votes locking in use of the funds should be tabled until council identifies and considers all suggestions and receives final guidance from the federal government to guarantee its selections are permissible.

The county also has time to make an informed decision, he said.

American Rescue funding recipients must commit to a plan for their money by December 2024 and spend the funds by December 2026, the county budget/finance division said.

But Haas told fellow members he wants to get his ordinance passed now so the county can “start helping folks.” He has less than six months remaining on council due to a three-term limit under the county’s home rule charter.

County Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz told council there are “quite a lot of worthy projects” to be discussed by council and the administration in coming months.

The American Rescue funds are intended to provide “a substantial infusion of resources to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger, more equitable economy as the country recovers,” the federal government said.

Possible uses of the funds include responding to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, assisting essential workers and making necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

Levee proposal

The five-citizen volunteer county Flood Protection Authority, which oversees the levee, discussed plans last month to seek a portion of the county’s American Rescue funding for various projects because the authority did not receive its own allocation.

Authority Executive Director Christopher Belleman recently said the county invited the authority to submit proposals for consideration.

“If we received some of this money from the county, it would be life-changing for us,” Belleman said. “A lot of our deferred needs could be addressed with this. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The authority relies on a fee on more than 14,000 levee-protected properties to maintain the 16-mile flood-control system so it is primed for activation when the river rises. Addressing some levee repairs with American Rescue funding could avoid the need for levee fee increases for a period, Belleman said.

One possible project is replacement of approximately 30 pump impellers that were installed in 1940 and rebuilt as part of the levee-raising, he said. They are still functional but have become worn and should be replaced to lengthen their lifespan, he said.

The system’s 13 pump stations contain deep-well pumps that handle drainage from the land side of the levee when it can no longer naturally feed into the Susquehanna during a flood.

Belleman said he’s confident levee projects meet the American Rescue provision addressing water.

“That’s the only reason the flood protection system exists, to protect communities from stormwater coming down the river,” he said.

Comments / 0

Hazleton Times

Hazleton Times

110
Followers
494
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Hazleton, PA News, Sports, and Events

 https://www.hazletontimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
City
Economy, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Infrastructure#Rain Water#Flood Control#Luzerne County Council#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Hazleton Times

More than $22M in LSA grants OK’d for area communities

WILKES-BARRE — More than $22 million in Local Share Account (LSA) grants through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) have been awarded to applicants in Luzerne County communities. Representatives Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township,...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County manager search committee appointments delayed again

Luzerne County Council’s formation of an outside manager search committee has been delayed again. Tuesday’s session to interview additional applicants and Thursday’s meeting to appoint committee members were both cancelled after Councilman Walter Griffith raised questions about the legality of holding virtual-only gatherings. Required by the county’s home rule charter,...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County tax rebate plan advances

Although hurdles remain, a Luzerne County Council majority advanced an ordinance to use $46 million of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan funding to provide a nearly $600 real estate tax rebate for owner-occupied primary residences. The ordinance would require a public hearing and final majority passage at a future...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Hazleton Times

Former HR chief’s civil trial against county gets underway

SCRANTON — Attorneys for the former Luzerne County Human Resources director Tuesday said their client’s First Amendment rights were violated when a county union official secretly taped their conversation during a meeting. The attorney representing Luzerne County and former county Manager Robert Lawton and current county administrative services division head...
Real EstatePosted by
Hazleton Times

Demolition begins on former Valley Crest complex

PLAINS TWP. — Demolition has begun of the former Valley Crest complex, signaling the start of what will be a more than $100 million development by Robert Tamburro of TFP Limited Real Estate Development and Management. Tamburro said the 75-acre development — to be called Valley Crest Commons — will...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Hazleton Times

Time to consider another Luzerne County reassessment?

Real estate purchase prices are increasingly exceeding assessed values used for taxation — an indication another countywide reassessment may be in order, officials say. An accuracy test comes this time each year, when the state compares each county’s assessed values to actual real estate purchase prices. The latest grade, known...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Hazleton Times

Well-run elections will be key focus for Crocamo

Improving elections will be one of Luzerne County Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo’s top priorities when she takes over as acting county manager next week, she said Thursday. “I will be working with the Election Board and election bureau to make necessary changes and ensure the recommendations of council’s inquiry committee are completed,” said the 58-year-old Conyngham resident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy