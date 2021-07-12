Cancel
Public Health

Which Came First: Low Testosterone Levels or Severe COVID-19?

By Mike Bassett
MedPage Today
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow testosterone levels in men with symptomatic COVID-19 were associated with a greater risk of severe illness or death, according to Italian researchers. Their case-control study found that, among men admitted to the emergency department of a Milan Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic, the lower the level of testosterone the higher the likelihood they would need intensive care, intubation, and long hospital stays.

