Texas State

Meet Baja – This Little Guy from Texas is Ready to Share BIG Love With Your Family

Cover picture for the articleBaja is an energetic sweet fella with a great personality. Baja is definitely a lap dog and adores attention. He loves to be where the people are! He is friendly and social and wants to make friends with everyone he meets. Baja loves to play chase with his doggie friends. He loves balls and peanut butter filled kongs. Baja is great with children and his little size makes him perfect for smaller kids. He is gentle natured and has a great personality.

