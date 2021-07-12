Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Meet Candy – Little Girl, Big Texan Heart

By Warm 106.9
warm1069.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh those ears! That face! How can anyone resist the cuteness of our dear little Candy? This little girl has the sweetest personality and cutest little expressions. She will win your heart over! Candy loves going on car rides (as you can see from the picture). Candy would love a family who would make her part of their lives. She would be a great dog for traveling, visiting the local hangouts, and going on long walks. This sweet girl is ready for a family to call her own.

warm1069.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuteness#That Face#Dog#Texan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Relationship Advicewarm1069.com

Meet Ariya – This Gentle Lovebug is Ready to Cuddle with You

Hi! My name is Ariya. I may get nervous in new situations, so I am looking for a family who understands that I might need some time to warm up. Once I get to know you, I will be a very devoted friend! I am an affectionate lovebug who would be thrilled to cuddle up with you at home! But I am also sometimes an independent kitty who likes to do my own thing. I like getting attention on my own terms. I can get overstimulated with petting, so please move carefully with me and keep an eye out for signs that I might need a break. My personality color is BLUE. I am a gentle and loving cat who likes to take things slow. I may get nervous in new situations, so I am looking for a family who understands that I might need some time to warm up. Once I get to know you, I will be a very devoted friend!
Animalswarm1069.com

Seagulls Like Roller Coasters Too

Kiley was celebrating her bestie’s birthday when an uninvited guest smacked her right in the face. the 13 year old, got more than she bargained for when she hopped on the classic Sling Shot. ride with her best friend at Wildwood Park, NJ. She was skyrocketed into the air at...
HealthWOWK

A post surgery update on the little boy with a big dream

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The last time you saw Ayden Watts he was about to face an upcoming surgery to get two rods in his back replaced. “He had a rod revision done, which they’re called magic growing rods, and they grow with him by magnet. They just take a magnet and it stretches and grows with him. They had to take the smaller ones out and put bigger ones in because he had grown so much” said Ericca Medley, Ayden’s Mom.
Petsbitcoinist.com

PUPDOGE: The Little Pup on A Big Mission

PupDoge is a meme coin that was created in July of 2021. A meme project, it was created and designed to be both decentralized and social at the same time. The mission for PupDoge is a two-pronged one. One is to create a meme project which would provide a platform where people can help dogs in need. The second is to make cryptocurrency adoption mainstream by providing incentives in the form of rewards, and also introducing new concepts like NFTs and decentralized finance exchanges (DEX).
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
Selkirk, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Selkirk Animal Caught on Trail Cam Too Big to be a Bobcat?

A video of what appears to be a rather large cat, marking its territory in the backyard of a residential neighborhood, was caught on a trail cam and shared by a Selkirk man recently. This thing is enormous and caught my attention because it was re-shared by News Channel 13 meteorologist Reid Kisselback. Reid obtained the video from Selkirk native Angelo Bracco.
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother whose gay teenage son, 16, came out by going to prom in a dress and make-up criticises LinkedIn for taking down her photos of his big night after a 'handful of adults were offended'

A gay teenager came out to his fellow pupils for the first time by wearing a stunning dress and make-up for his end of year school prom. Justin Sedgwick, 16, looked sensational in an off-the-shoulder classical black ball gown inspired by Hollywood red carpet glamour. Autistic Justin had spent a...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother of mixed race twins says she is constantly having to explain to strangers how they are related

A mother of biracial twins who look very different from each other has said that she often needs to explain to strangers that they are related. Jade Ball, 32, from Salford, Greater Manchester, said strangers can’t believe that her biracial twins are related because one twin has blue eyes and blonde hair, while the other has brown hair, brown eyes and dark skin.
Food & DrinksPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Doritos Is Offering a 13-Year-Old Girl $20,000 For A Chip

A 13-year-old Australian girl named Rylee Stuart was eating Doritos last week, and she came across a puffy chip, which isn't that different from those 3-D Doritos. She posted it on TikTok, and asked people if she should eat it or try to sell it. She listed it on eBay, and supposedly had offers of up to $100,000. But then the auction got shut down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy