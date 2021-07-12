Meet Candy – Little Girl, Big Texan Heart

Hi! My name is Ariya. I may get nervous in new situations, so I am looking for a family who understands that I might need some time to warm up. Once I get to know you, I will be a very devoted friend! I am an affectionate lovebug who would be thrilled to cuddle up with you at home! But I am also sometimes an independent kitty who likes to do my own thing. I like getting attention on my own terms. I can get overstimulated with petting, so please move carefully with me and keep an eye out for signs that I might need a break. My personality color is BLUE. I am a gentle and loving cat who likes to take things slow. I may get nervous in new situations, so I am looking for a family who understands that I might need some time to warm up. Once I get to know you, I will be a very devoted friend!