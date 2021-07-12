Meet Candy – Little Girl, Big Texan Heart
Oh those ears! That face! How can anyone resist the cuteness of our dear little Candy? This little girl has the sweetest personality and cutest little expressions. She will win your heart over! Candy loves going on car rides (as you can see from the picture). Candy would love a family who would make her part of their lives. She would be a great dog for traveling, visiting the local hangouts, and going on long walks. This sweet girl is ready for a family to call her own.
