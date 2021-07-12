Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Meet Jolie – This Playful Girl is Ready to Cuddle with Your Family

By Warm 106.9
warm1069.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Jolie, a 5-year-old Hound mix at Seattle Humane. Jolie loves to play and be around people, especially when they are throwing balls or chew toys. She isn’t great about dropping the ball, so bring extras. Jolie knows a number of tricks and has done well with clicker training. Due to her size and level of play, she would do best with older children. Jolie also enjoys cuddling and always wants to be around her people, so she is hoping to find a family that can keep her close and won’t be gone all day. She should be the only pet in the home.

warm1069.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Seattle, WA
Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Home, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Seattle Humane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy