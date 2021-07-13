Cancel
As DC’s Median Home Price Hits $700,000 For First Time, Buyers Take Notice

By UrbanTurf Staff
urbanturf.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe median home price in DC hit $700,000 for the first time in June and that new high may be affecting homebuyer demand a bit. The number of pending home sales in the region dropped 7% compared to May, according to a new Bright MLS report out today, and home showings dipped 18%. New listings hitting the market in June also rose year-over-year by at least 24% in every local jurisdiction, providing some relief to a market plagued by a shortage of homes for sale.

