Peyton Woodyard talks visits and a loaded Bosco backfield

Peyton Woodyard (Bellflower, Calif./St. John Bosco) still has several years to go before he needs to make a decision as to where he’ll play his college football. But the 2024 safety is going to enjoy his recruitment along the way. That process advanced significantly this past June, when the 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety was able to take several trips and see some of the top college football programs in the country. By the end of the month, Woodyard had been to Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC, picking up offers from the Crimson Tide, Fighting Irish and Buckeyes along the way following standout camp performances.