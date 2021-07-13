MCR Purchases Five Marriott and Hilton Hotels Totaling 674 Rooms for $94 Million
MCR has acquired a quintet of premium-branded hotels in Texas and Washington. Totaling 674 rooms, the five hotels are situated in some of the highest growing metropolitan regions in the United States, including the aerospace hub of Renton, Washington, Dallas’s Telecom Corridor and Houston’s Energy Corridor. The portfolio includes four Marriotts and one Hilton. MCR purchased the five hotels for $94 million.www.hotelnewsresource.com
