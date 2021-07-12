Okla. benefits from two federal highway grants
Highlights of the Oklahoma Transportation Commission’s Tuesday, July 6, meeting include updates on federal transportation legislation being considered by the U.S. Congress, a recent report on the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges program administered by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and presentation of a final report on the modernization initiative involving three state agencies in the Transportation Cabinet.www.wdnonline.com
