Software firm Kaseya had a history of security issues long before the latest one that allowed the biggest ransomware attack in history to occur. Kaseya went from relative obscurity to being one of the most well-known software firms in the world, thanks to being ground zero for the worst ransomware attack in history. Kaseya makes software used for managed services. As such, it made for a prime target, since compromising its software would open the door to compromising all the companies that rely on its services. Indeed, as many as 1,500 customers were believed to have been impacted.