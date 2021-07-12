Great Staycation Escapes, Part 3

The allure: This 360-room resort with its own private beach is awash in luxury amenities and services. The grotto-style pool complex—with waterfalls, hot tubs, a children’s pool, and air-conditioned cabanas with flat-screen TVs—is the entertainment hub of a property that boasts four restaurants, four bars (including one poolside), a tennis court and a Planet Kids club. In addition to a full menu of treatments and bundled pampering packages (including options that make use of ingredients like Florida sugar cane and Key lime), Aquanox Spa offers fitness consulting and personal training. On the accommodations front, Trump International has new two- and three-bedroom parlor suites, the latter checking in at 1,764 square feet; all parlor suites come with a washer and dryer. Saka Mori, just off the main lobby (a glamorous sight unto itself following a pandemic-era renovation), has drawn raves for its Japanese fusion cuisine.