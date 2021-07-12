Grants Administrator/Purchasing Specialist
Pasquotank County Finance Department is currently seeking applicants for a full-time Grants Administrator/Purchasing Specialist. Under general supervision, performs grants administration and purchasing duties in the County Finance Office. The Grants Administrator/Purchasing Specialist will be the County’s chief grant researcher and writer and be responsible for working with County departments to prepare Bid Specifications, Requests for Proposals, and Request for Qualifications. Reports to the Finance Officer.www.pasquotankcountync.org
