listen hear! Song of the Day: Strand of Oaks announce new album with the reflective “Galacticana”
Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. Timothy Showalter is in a good place. He just announced a new Strand of Oaks album, In Heaven, and shared its first single, “Galacticana.” Written at the beginning of the pandemic, he was wanting to make a positive statement during a dark time. Coming together after relocating to Austin, Texas, and getting sober, he found strength in those closest to him, resulting in the uplifting and reflective song.wfpk.org
