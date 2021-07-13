Cancel
listen hear! Song of the Day: Strand of Oaks announce new album with the reflective “Galacticana”

By John Timmons
wfpk.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. Timothy Showalter is in a good place. He just announced a new Strand of Oaks album, In Heaven, and shared its first single, “Galacticana.” Written at the beginning of the pandemic, he was wanting to make a positive statement during a dark time. Coming together after relocating to Austin, Texas, and getting sober, he found strength in those closest to him, resulting in the uplifting and reflective song.

wfpk.org

