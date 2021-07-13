Bite Beauty's New 'Clean' Lipstick Has a Velvet-Matte Finish—And It's Hydrating

Let’s talk about lipstick- I have tried all brands, shades, and types of lipsticks! For years I bought $20-$30 lipsticks from Sephora, and the past couple of years, I have fallen in love with drugstore lipsticks that are half the price. When I discovered the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipsticks, I fell in love with them instantly. The pigment is insane, they’re only $8, and they stay all day long. Honestly, sometimes too good because there impossible to get off by the end of the night🤪 At Target right now if you spend $20 on beauty items you get a $5 gift card, so now is the time to try the Maybelline liquid lipsticks! Below I show you my top thirteen favorite Maybelline liquid lipsticks. There linked on boldlipsandblondehair and head to my Instagram boldlipsandblondehair to check out my Instagram reel where I show each shade!