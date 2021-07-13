Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Sportingclass Golf Club Partners with Preferred Hotels & Resorts

golfbusinessnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportingclass Golf Club, wholly owned by Sportingclass Ltd, have struck a valuable partnership with the world’s largest independent hotel brand – Preferred Hotels & Resorts, offering their members a huge host of additional member benefits. Preferred Hotels & Resorts, with more than 700 independent hotels and resorts across 80 countries,...

golfbusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Sportingclass Ltd#Elite Status#Hotel Rewards#Hotels Golf Resorts#The K Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Golf
Related
Port Jefferson, NYLodging

Danfords Hotel, Marina & Spa Acquired by TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas, a hospitality management firm, has acquired the Danfords Hotel, Marina & Spa located in Port Jefferson, New York. Surrounded by views of Long Island Sound—and nestled in the heart of Port Jefferson Village—Danfords Hotel, Marina & Spa has 92 guestrooms and suites and a marina featuring more than 100 slips and over 1,000 feet of side to tie with the capacity to accommodate vessels up to 250’ in length. Danfords onsite restaurant and lounge, WAVE, offers rare waterfront dining on the docks or the outdoor deck, as well as indoor dining. Danfords Hotel, Marina & Spa, has approximately 14,000 square feet of meeting and function space to accommodate weddings, special occasions, or events and also features The Butterfly Spa with a complete menu of luxurious spa services. Additionally, as part of the transaction, TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas will also manage catering operations at Waterview Restaurant located at the Port Jefferson Country Club.
Seattle, WAhotelnewsresource.com

Hotel 1000 in Seattle to Join LXR Hotels & Resorts

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has signed an agreement with the new owners of Hotel 1000 in Seattle. Lighthouse Investments and ESI Ventures with equity financing from Kildare Partners acquired Hotel 1000 last month and plan to transition the property to LXR Hotels & Resorts, in August. L. “As the debut LXR...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Buys Jekyll Island Club Resort for $94.0 Million

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) announced that it acquired the Jekyll Island Club Resort for $94.0 million. The 200-room resort is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is located in the heart of Jekyll Island, one of the renowned Golden Isles off the coast of Georgia. The Company retained Noble House Hotels & Resorts to manage the resort.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Acquires Iconic Jekyll Island Club Resort And Executes Contract To Sell Villa Florence San Francisco On Union Square

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it acquired the Jekyll Island Club Resort for $94.0 million. The 200-room resort is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is located in the heart of Jekyll Island, one of the renowned Golden Isles off the coast of Georgia. The Company retained Noble House Hotels & Resorts (“Noble House”) to manage the resort.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

MGM Resorts, Japanese partner submit bid to build Osaka resort

MGM Resorts International has revived plans for a resort in Osaka, Japan, more than a year after the pandemic bumped them to the back burner. MGM and Japanese financial services company Orix Corp. have submitted a proposal to Osaka government officials to build an integrated resort together, according to Securities and Exchange Commission documents submitted Wednesday. The proposal is MGM’s first official bid to achieve its goal of opening what would be the first gambling casino in Japan.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Announces Next Phase Of WHERE NEXT? Global Campaign With Launch Of Hotel Buyout Experiences

To meet the growing demand for private and secluded getaways, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent brand, has announced the launch of WHERE NEXT? Buyouts – the second phase of its global WHERE NEXT? campaign. Whether they want to escape to a Bermudan beach retreat or a legendary Lake Como resort, travelers can now select buyout options inclusive of entire floors, wings, or even full property takeovers at more than 135 independent luxury properties around the world, all well-suited for a variety of occasions ranging from long-awaited family reunions to get-togethers with friends, celebrations, and business meetings.
Lifestylehotelbusiness.com

Preferred launches hotel buyout experiences

To meet the growing demand for private and secluded getaways, Preferred Hotels & Resorts has the launched the WHERE NEXT? Buyouts—the second phase of its global WHERE NEXT? campaign. Travelers can now select buyout options inclusive of entire floors, wings or even full property takeovers at more than 135 independent...
Lely Resort, FLFlorida Weekly

$2.6 million home highest-priced sale at Lely Resort Golf & Country Club

An exquisite estate has sold for a record-breaking $2.6 million, the highest priced residential sale in the history of Lely Resort Golf & Country Club. Located in the desirable Lakoya neighborhood at 6609 Pisa Court, the home was listed at $2.49 million and marketed exclusively by Matthew Meacham of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Southeast Naples sales gallery.
Yogaluxurytravelmagazine.com

Celebrate National Wellness Month at these Hotels & Resorts

National Wellness Month (August) and National Relaxation Day (August 15) are more important than ever before and with wellness coming in so many different forms, hotels/experts around the country are elevating their spa and wellness offerings in a creative, major way. The Rittenhouse Spa & Club at The Rittenhouse |...
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

Tim Muir Named Chief Development Officer for TPG Hotels, Resorts, & Marinas

TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas announced today that Tim Muir joined the company as Chief Development Officer. Muir will be responsible for expanding the company's property portfolio through third-party management relationships and management company acquisitions. Muir brings a strong track record within the hospitality industry of driving growth through franchising, investment, and management platforms.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

LXR Hotels & Resorts celebrates Seychelles debut with opening of Mango House

MAHE, SEYCHELLES – LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s collection of independent luxury properties, celebrates the opening of Mango House Seychelles, an intimate and exclusive island oasis promising a captivating, yet refined Seychellois experience on southern Mahé’s unspoiled beachfront. Stretching along the edge of the Anse Aux Poules Bleues, a sparkling...
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

IHG Hotels & Resorts Invests in Thailand Female Leaders

IHG Hotels & Resorts has strengthened its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) by investing further in female leaders in Thailand – with 45% of General Manager roles now held by women. With the majority of these positions going to home-grown talent, IHG has continued to deliver on Journey...
LifestyleBenzinga

Hilton Hotels Expands In Mexico By Adding Three Resorts

Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) has expanded its presence in Mexico by signing three managed resorts, Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort, and the luxurious Conrad Tulum. Hilton has more than 70 hotels open and more than 30 in the development pipeline in Mexico. Hilton Vallarta Riviera...
Travelhotelbusiness.com

Study: 72% of Americans prefer hotels and resorts to vacation rentals

When it comes to vacation travel, more than seven in 10 Americans prefer hotels and resorts over vacation rentals like Airbnbs, according to a ValuePenguin survey of more than 1,000 Americans. The respondents said the reason mostly has to do with more amenities, safety protocols and on-site resources for those...
Beauty & FashionTravelPulse

Preferred Hotel Group Unveils Updates To I Prefer Hotel Rewards Program

WHY IT RATES: Preferred now gives loyalty program members new ways to benefit from booking Preferred Hotel Group's brands. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Preferred Hotel Group – which operates Preferred Hotels & Resorts and the newly launched Beyond Green – today announced a series of much-anticipated updates to its I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program. From the brand-new Explorer and Authority membership tiers and new earning and redemption options to a selection of new independent hotel experiences and a first-time Refer-A-Friend bonus offer, these latest developments address the shifting demands of today’s travelers and the continued evolution of the program.
San Francisco, CAGlobeSt.com

Park Hotels & Resorts Sells Two San Francisco Properties for $303M

Park Hotels & Resorts has sold two of its San Francisco hotel properties in two separate transactions. The company sold Le Meridien San Francisco and Hotel Adagio for a total of $303.5 million, representing a 6.1% cap rate on 2019 net operating income, including capital expenditures. The sales price equates to $572,000 per key for the 531-room portfolio.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Centara Confirms Management Agreement For Al Hail Waves Hotel In Oman

Hailand's leading hotel operator Centara Hotels & Resorts and Ibn Saleh Al Hashmi Construction (ISAHC) announced the signing of a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) for Al Hail Waves managed by Centara. The management of the 64-key existing property will come into effect on 1st January 2022, after which Centara will...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Duetto Partners With Spain’s Institute Of Hotel Technology

Madrid : The Institute of Hotel Technology (ITH) has today entered a partnership with Duetto, hospitality’s innovative software as a service provider of revenue strategy solutions. The partnership sees Duetto named as the preferred revenue management system for members of Spain’s National Confederation of Hotels (CEHAT). Working together, Duetto and...
LifestyleTravelPulse

TAFER Hotels & Resorts Announces Resort Expansion in Mexico

WHY IT RATES: TAFER will double its portfolio in Mexico, bringing some of its best hotels to popular resort destinations like Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. TAFER Hotels & Resorts – a leisure and hospitality company with an ever-growing and evolving collection of...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Illustrious Sister Resorts in Mexico announce new Director of Sales and Marketing

CANCUN, MEXICO – The Marriott Cancun Collection, which comprises the alluring JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa and Marriott Cancun Resort, appoints Glaucia Canil to serve as Director of Sales and Marketing for its sprawling beachfront complex. In her new role, Canil will be responsible for leading the resorts’ sales and marketing efforts, developing strategies for revenue growth, and working with marketing and public relations to ensure consistent media messaging and social communication strategy, during this bright new era in hospitality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy