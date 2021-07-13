Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Highlighting the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines could hold key to converting doubters

 14 days ago

Informing people about how well the new COVID-19 vaccines work could boost uptake among doubters substantially, according to new research. The study, led by the University of Bristol and published in the British Journal of Health Psychology, shows the importance of raising awareness of vaccine efficacy, especially if it compares very favourably to another well-established vaccine.

