In recent years, we have seen a magnificent increase in the accuracy of medical diagnoses. As the most compelling example, l propose the diagnosis provided by our country’s top clinicians with regard to what ails our health care system. Seasoned veterans of outpatient clinics, emergency rooms, intensive care units, hospital wards, and operating suites, they have focused their finely honed diagnostic acumen on themselves, their colleagues, and the system in which they practice. In this context, the dictum, “physician, heal thyself,” was never more profound. They have published their authoritative evaluations and recommendations for all to read.