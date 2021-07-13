with trailer and poster

The independent horror film looks to be packed with striking, scary sights. Level 33 Entertainment has announced an August 27 release on digital platforms of BEHEMOTH, the directorial debut of visual effects artist Peter Sefchik, whose credits include AVATAR and the HARRY POTTER, SHREK and STAR WARS franchises. He also wrote and produced the movie with Derrick Ligas and supervised the effects, and the cast is headed by Josh Eisenberg, Paul Statman, Jennifer Churchich, Richard Wagner and Whitney Nielsen. The synopsis: “Joshua Riverton [Eisenberg] spent 10 years working for a global chemical behemoth, notorious for their environmental negligence. When his daughter develops a mysterious illness, he steps forward as a whistle-blower, throwing his life into chaos. He’s convinced that his company’s negligence has made his daughter sick, and there are dark forces hiding the truth. When given the chance to confront his old boss, Dr. Woeland [Statman], he allows a standoff to escalate into violence, and Josh is shot in the process. Now Josh is on the run, eating painkillers, and holding Woeland hostage. Josh demands answers about his daughter’s illness, but with each passing moment around Woeland, Josh’s grasp on reality begins to unravel. Is it the painkillers, or is Woeland more than he seems? Are the dark forces all in Josh’s head, or has he stumbled into a terrifying league of evil?”