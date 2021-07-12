UK Government Confirms July 19th Reopening Date—But 1 in 8 Nightclubs Have "Disappeared"

The immunity from Covid-19 provided by vaccines is “highly likely” to wane over time and regular inoculation campaigns will be needed for years to come, scientific advisers for the UK government have said.In a document considered by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), experts said that more work still needed to be done to determine what would be the “optimal required frequency for re-vaccination” to protect the most vulnerable from coronavirus.It came as new figures suggested that Covid-19 infections were still rising in most parts of the UK, though there were signs the rate of increase in England...