UK Government Confirms July 19th Reopening Date—But 1 in 8 Nightclubs Have "Disappeared"
16 contentious months later, the UK government has confirmed its plan to lift lockdown measures on July 19th. But many questions about the return of nightclubs remain. According to Bloomberg, who cited data from CGA and Alix Partners' Market Recovery Monitor, one in eight venues have "disappeared" since the onset of the pandemic—a ratio that is expected to worsen as COVID-19 cases surge. The clubs that remain face a dubious future as the number of coronavirus cases rises due to the delta variant. CNBC reports over 34,000 new cases were recorded in the UK on Monday, July 12th.edm.com
