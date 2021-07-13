Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lenox, MA

Teacher's Story: At 88, Bob Gardiner Answers the Bell One More Time

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Bob Gardiner hoped for a career in aeronautics until advanced mathematics at Colgate University interfered. "My dreams of being an aeronautical engineer were destroyed by calculus," says the 88-year-old resident of Lenox, Massachusetts, one of the jewel communities in the western part of the state. As a lark he took an English literature class, and the teacher changed his life. "It came to me suddenly that I wanted to do what he was doing," remembers Gardiner.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenox, MA
City
Cheshire, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bell#Mathematics#Colgate University#Cheshire Academy#The Screen Actors Guild#The Boston Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Education
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Army
Related
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

High-level talks between U.S. and China end in a "stalemate"

Hong Kong — A meeting of high-level diplomats from the United States and China ended in what Chinese officials called a "stalemate" on Monday, cooling near-term hopes for a major summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the most...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy