2022 Milwaukee (Wis.) Wauwatosa East wing Leon Bond is working toward his college decision. Bond has narrowed his focus primarily on three programs, one of which is UVA. “I want to have a decision by the first week of August or even the last week of July,” said Bond. “I just want to commit and be locked in on that school, keep getting better, and working on my game and try to fit where the coach wants me.”