Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

France: Google fined €500m in news sharing row

Advanced Television
 14 days ago

Google has been fined €500 million by France’s competition authority for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with news organisations over the use of their content. The authority accused Google of not taking an order to do so seriously. The fine is the latest in a global copyright battle between...

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#European Union#French#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Google
Related
PoliticsTimes Daily

Russian authorities block dozens of Navalny-linked websites

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have restricted access to the website of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and to dozens of sites run by his close allies, Navalny's team said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
Technologywcn247.com

China launches 6-month campaign to clean up apps

BEIJING (AP) — China's industry ministry has announced a 6-month campaign to clean up what it says are serious problems with internet apps violating consumer rights, cyber security and “disturbing market order." The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in an online notice that companies must fix pop-ups on apps that deceive and mislead users or force them to use services they might not want. The order is part of a wider effort to crack down on tech industries and police use of personal information. Authorities have ordered fines and other penalties for some of China's biggest tech companies.
Lifestylerock947.com

EU gives Google 2 months to improve hotel, flight search results

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Alphabet unit Google has two months to improve the way it presents internet search results for flights and hotels and explain how it ranks these or face possible sanctions, the European Commission and EU consumer authorities said on Monday. The world’s most popular internet search engine has...
Financial World

Mountain View’s Google fined €500 million over copyright law in France

On Tuesday, French anti-trust regulators had smacked the world’s largest internet services provider Google LLC with a €500 million in punitive measures over accusations of failing to comply with the watchdog’s order on how the ad-tech giant should commence discussions with the country’s news publishers, opening up a new frontier on Google’s wrestle with the domestic news publishers.
BusinessSearchengine Journal

Google Fined €500 Million For French News Negotiation Breach

Google has been fined half a million Euros by France’s competition authority and could see additional daily fines of €900,000 until a resolution is implemented. On Tuesday 13th July 2021, France’s antitrust authority issued Google a fine to the tune of €500 million, which equates to $593M, for failing to negotiate with publishers in good faith regarding showcasing news.
TechSpot

French watchdog fines Google $591M for failing to negotiate fair deals with local news publishers

In brief: Google has been accused of not acting in good faith when asked to negotiate fair payment for using news snippets across Search and Google News. As a result, the French competition watchdog has fined the company to the tune of $591 million and will continue to fine them for every failure to negotiate deals with individual publishers within two months of receiving such requests.
BusinessThe Guardian

Google fined €500m by France’s antitrust watchdog over copyright

France’s antitrust watchdog has fined Google €500m for failing to comply with the regulator’s orders on how to conduct talks with the country’s news publishers in a row over copyright. The fine comes amid international pressure on online platforms such as Google and Facebook to share more revenue with news...
siliconangle.com

Google fined $593M in France for breaching antitrust order

France’s competition regulator today issued a fine of 500 million euros, or about $593 million, to Google LLC after finding that the search giant has failed to comply with parts of a 2020 antitrust ruling. The antitrust ruling ruling focused on the way Google displays content from news publishers in...
Businessinlander.com

France Fines Google $593 Million for Lacking ‘Good Faith’ With Publishers

Google was fined 500 million euros, or $593 million, by French antitrust authorities Tuesday for failing to negotiate a deal in “good faith” with publishers to carry news on its platform, a victory for media companies that have been fighting to make up for a drop in advertising revenue that they attribute to the Silicon Valley giant.
theregister.com

Google fined €500m for not paying French publishers after using their words on web

Google was fined €500m ($590m, £425m) by the French Competition Authority on Tuesday for failing to negotiate fees with news publishers for using their content. In April last year, the regulator ruled the American search giant had to compensate French publishers for using snippets of their articles in Google News, citing European antitrust rules and copyright law. Google was given three months to figure out how much to pay publishers. More than a year later, no licensing deals have been struck, and Google did not "enter into negotiations in good faith," we're told. For one thing, it just stopped including snippets from French publishers in all Google services.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

France Fines Google A Record $593M Over News Copyright Licensing Issues

The French government has fined Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) $593 million for refusing to comply with an edict on negotiating licensing deals with the nation's news publishers on the use of their content. What Happened: In April, the Autorité de la concurrence, France’s national competition regulator, ordered Google to commence...
Businessprimenewsghana.com

Google fined €500m by French competition authority

Google has been hit with a €500m (£427m) fine by France's competition authority for failing to negotiate "in good faith" with news organisations over the use of their content. The authority accused Google of not taking an order to do so seriously. Google told the BBC the decision "ignores our...
Android Central

French authorities slap $593 million fine on Google over news copyright row

France has fined Google with a €500 million (about $593 million) in a row over copyright with news publishers. Google has been asked to come up with proposals on how it would compensate publishers for using their content within two months. EU copyright rules allow publishers to charge a fee...
EntertainmentAdvanced Television

Distribution360 secures new unscripted deals in Europe

Distribution360 has concluded several new deals in Europe for a wide range of its factual entertainment and documentary titles. In France, M6 has licensed There’s Something You Should Know (6 x 30), a fresh and inclusive new dating show, where suitors choose matches from telephone conversations, only for the matches to reveal a physical disability ahead of meeting. The series aims to demystify stereotypes and promote honest discussions around disability. Planete+ has licensed Red Arrows: Inside the Bubble (1 x 60), a documentary with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the iconic aerobatic display team, while ARTE has acquired the hour-long Into the Arctic: Awakening, featuring artist and explorer Cory Trépanier as he undertakes a journey of discovery into some of Canada’s most spectacular wilderness landscapes.
TechnologyAdvanced Television

EE to offer 5G solutions across the UK

BT has unveiled plans to offer high performance 5G solutions across the entire UK and to fuse its leading mobile, Wi-Fi and fibre infrastructures to realise the potential of the UK’s first fully converged network. This long-term vision means BT is building and bonding next-generation fibre and 5G networks simultaneously. BT says the smart infrastructure provides a platform for revolutionary new services for customers and converged technology opportunities for businesses, supporting the UK’s economic recovery and future growth.
Advanced Television

Report: Italy sees drop in piracy

After a sharp increase of audiovisual piracy during lockdown, Italy has now seen a significant drop in such acts that are in line with pre-Covid data. According to a study by Ipsos for the Federation for the Protection of Audiovisual and Media Conent (FAPAV), around 243 million acts of piracy were recorded during the first lockdown in 2020.
Advanced Television

Serbian anti-piracy success for ACE

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the global coalition dedicated to reducing online piracy and protecting the creative marketplace, has successfully completed its first action in Serbia, resulting in the closure of Premiumcccam. Premiumcccam (.net) was a card-sharing and IPTV subscription service. It provided access to more than 6,000...
BusinessAdvanced Television

Microsoft renews Xandr contract

Xandr has announced the renewal of a global contract with Microsoft which sees the extension of existing technology solutions, the introduction of new ventures and follows over ten years of successful partnership. Microsoft is extending its use of Xandr’s sell-side platform, Xandr Monetize, and its Global Supply Evangelism relationship with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy