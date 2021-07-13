France: Google fined €500m in news sharing row

Google was fined €500m ($590m, £425m) by the French Competition Authority on Tuesday for failing to negotiate fees with news publishers for using their content. In April last year, the regulator ruled the American search giant had to compensate French publishers for using snippets of their articles in Google News, citing European antitrust rules and copyright law. Google was given three months to figure out how much to pay publishers. More than a year later, no licensing deals have been struck, and Google did not "enter into negotiations in good faith," we're told. For one thing, it just stopped including snippets from French publishers in all Google services.