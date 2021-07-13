France: Google fined €500m in news sharing row

Distribution360 has concluded several new deals in Europe for a wide range of its factual entertainment and documentary titles. In France, M6 has licensed There’s Something You Should Know (6 x 30), a fresh and inclusive new dating show, where suitors choose matches from telephone conversations, only for the matches to reveal a physical disability ahead of meeting. The series aims to demystify stereotypes and promote honest discussions around disability. Planete+ has licensed Red Arrows: Inside the Bubble (1 x 60), a documentary with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the iconic aerobatic display team, while ARTE has acquired the hour-long Into the Arctic: Awakening, featuring artist and explorer Cory Trépanier as he undertakes a journey of discovery into some of Canada’s most spectacular wilderness landscapes.
