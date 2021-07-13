Cinema & Sound is a new event series in Urbana
Urbana Arts and Culture Program and the Urbana Free Library are launching a new outdoor event series that will combine movies, music, and interactive activities. The first Cinema & Sound will be a showing of Black Panther, with a music performance from Ibrahim Ouedraogo. Gather at 7 p.m. at the Busey lot at the corner of Race and Main for artmaking and other activities, then stick around for the movie at 8:30 p.m. The event is free.www.smilepolitely.com
Comments / 0