Netflix lands Windfall movie
Windfall, a Hitchcockian thriller directed by Charlie McDowell and written by Justin Lader, has been acquired by Netflix for a reported “large 8-figure deal”. The movie stars Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), Lily Collins (Les Misérables, Emily in Paris), and Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Jungle Cruise) and tells the story of a young couple who arrive at their vacation home to discover it is in the process of being robbed.advanced-television.com
