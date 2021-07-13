Pfizer, Biogen, and AbbVie collaborate on genetic database
The genetic exome sequence analysis partnership has created a large database linking rare protein-coding genetic variants to human health and disease. AbbVie, Biogen, and Pfizer have joined forces to collaborate on the creation of what is said to be the largest-ever browsable resource that links rare protein-coding genetic variants to health and disease. Managed by the Broad Institute of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University, the resource provides researchers with access to results from analyses of whole-exome sequencing data from 300,000 UK Biobank research participants; the data have been matched with detailed health information to create the resource.www.outsourcing-pharma.com
