Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Pfizer, Biogen, and AbbVie collaborate on genetic database

By Jenni Spinner contact
outsourcing-pharma.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe genetic exome sequence analysis partnership has created a large database linking rare protein-coding genetic variants to human health and disease. AbbVie, Biogen, and Pfizer have joined forces to collaborate on the creation of what is said to be the largest-ever browsable resource that links rare protein-coding genetic variants to health and disease. Managed by the Broad Institute of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University, the resource provides researchers with access to results from analyses of whole-exome sequencing data from 300,000 UK Biobank research participants; the data have been matched with detailed health information to create the resource.

www.outsourcing-pharma.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biogen#Abbvie#Genetic Disease#Abbvie#Mit#Harvard University#Cytoreason#Melinda Gates Foundation#Glaxosmithkline#Bd#Merck#Novartis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
Healthmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Market 2021 Future Set to Massive Growth with High CAGR value | Market Players: AbbVie, UCB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson…

The report on Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Market has been provided by researchers for a detailed understanding of market performance over an estimated period of time set from 2021 to 2026. However, this report has introduced a brief overview to provide the reader with better information on this report. This brief description contains a basic definition of the product or service studied in the report. Along with this, it also contains a summary of the main applications of this product or service in various industrial sectors. In addition, market research experts have also provided information on the manufacture or production of the product or service and its distribution strategy.
CancerPhramalive.com

Pfizer Strengthens Cancer Standing with Protein Degrader Collaboration

With 18 approved cancer medicines and biosimilars in its portfolio, Pfizer’s oncology arm continues to grow. This week the pharma giant announced a second collaboration agreement with Connecticut-based Arvinas to develop and commercialize its PROTAC estrogen receptor protein degrader. Born from the Crews lab at Yale in 2001, the proteolysis-targeting...
HealthStreetInsider.com

BeiGene (BGNE) Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA for the Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell Lymphoma BGNE:

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced that BRUKINSAÂ® (zanubrutinib) has been approved by Health Canada for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy. This is the second approval for BRUKINSA in Canada, following its initial approval in March 2021 for adult patients with WaldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia (WM).
IndustryBenzinga

AbbVie, Lilly Atopic Dermatitis Treatments Hit With Further Delays With FDA

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) will have to keep waiting for a chance for their JAK inhibitors in atopic dermatitis to see the market. The companies separately said on Friday that the FDA again delayed decisions over their applications for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Olumiant (baricitinib) in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
Healthgentside.co.uk

Woman becomes unable to walk after receiving second Pfizer dose

A young woman by the name of Georgia-Rose Segal, posted a video online in which she shows herself collapsing to the floor by the inability to walk following the second dose of a COVID-19 jab. Collapsed on the floor. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, captures...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Vaccine antibody levels start to wane at around 2–3 months

Total antibody levels appear to start declining from as early as six weeks after complete vaccination and can reduce by more than 50% over 10 weeks, according to new data from UCL's Virus Watch study. These findings were consistent across all groups of people regardless of age, chronic illnesses or...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerNewswise

Biomarker Could Help Diagnosis Schizophrenia at an Early Age

Newswise — LA JOLLA, CALIF. – July 26, 2021 – Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys have discovered how levels of a protein could be used in the future as a blood-based diagnostic aid for schizophrenia. The activity of the protein, which is found in both the brain and blood, affects neural connections in human brains and is uniquely imbalanced in people diagnosed with the condition. The research also provides guidance for future analyses into the molecular basis of this serious, disabling mental disorder.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

NuProbe Announces New Research And New Product On DNA Microsatellite Instability

HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuProbe Global, a genomics and molecular diagnostics company specialized in ultrasensitive oncology assays, announced research on DNA microsatellites published today in Nucleic Acids Research . Simultaneously, the company announced the release of the VarTrace® MSI qPCR research use only assay for detection of DNA microsatellite instability (MSI) from tissue or blood specimens.
Sciencemediarunsearch.co.uk

Study says Sputnik V does not effectively protect against Beta variant

Clinical trials conducted late last year showed Sputnik V to be 91.6% effective against Covid-19. The Russian vaccine has already been used in countries such as Argentina, Mexico and Hungary, as well as Russia itself. A new study sought to certify the effectiveness of the immune system in neutralizing mutations of the coronavirus and concluded that the vaccine is safe against the alpha variant (UK), but not effective against beta (South Africa). However, the research did not test the delta variant, which is prevalent in many places.
CancerMedicalXpress

New approach for cell therapy shows potential against solid tumors with KRAS mutations

A new technology for cellular immunotherapy developed by Abramson Cancer Center researchers at Penn Medicine showed promising anti-tumor activity in the lab against hard-to-treat cancers driven by the once-considered 'undruggable' KRAS mutation, including lung, colorectal, and pancreatic. The study, published online in Nature Communications, successfully demonstrated using human cells that...
Medical & Biotechtargetedonc.com

Nivolumab for Sorafenib-Pretreated HCC Withdrawn from the US Market

The indication for nivolumab as a single agent for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients previously treated with sorafenib has been withdrawn from the US market. The indication for nivolumab (Opdivo) as a single agent for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients previously treated with sorafenib (Nexavar)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy