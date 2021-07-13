True Crime on Channel 4
Channel 4 will soon launch a new destination for real crime fans, True Crime on Channel 4, bringing together 100s of hours of handpicked content from the All 4 catalogue. Set to launch this autumn across All 4 and the Channel 4 network, True Crime on Channel 4 will be headlined by all new 24 Hours in Police Custody, as well as new factual commissions, Murder in the Alps, a three-part series about the murders of the Al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier, in Chevaline on the September 5th 2012, and Bling Ring, which lifts the lid on one of most infamous crime sprees of the internet age in a new three-part series.advanced-television.com
