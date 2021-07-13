True Crime on Channel 4

Heist on Netflix is a six-part documentary series covering three separate heists, explained by the very people who actually pulled them off. What makes Heist different from other heist documentaries and shows is two things. One, the stories in the series are not violent, nobody dies and nobody has been harmed in any way. Two, the people pulling off the heists are just ordinary people. "We wanted people from all walks of life", Derek Doneen explained to Newsweek, "people who are a little bit more average, like you and me."