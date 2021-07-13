Form 8-K INFINITY ENERGY RESOURCE For: Jul 13

Kin Communications Re-engaged as Investor Relation Advisor and Taiga Loan Repayment Date Extended. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ('Graphite One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has continued its engagement with Kin Communications, Inc. ('Kin') under a new investor relations agreement (the 'Agreement'). Under the Agreement, Kin will continue to assist with the investor relations activities of the Company, including coordinating and disseminating new information to the public and to the Company's shareholders, initiate and maintain contact with brokers, investors, prospective investors, brokerage houses, analysts and newsletter writers and keep the Company informed of inquiries or requests made by the general public or regulatory authorities.