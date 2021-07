3G Sahana Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,763,024 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 17.6% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $141,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.