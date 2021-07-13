Cancel
Area hunters draw elk permits

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty Arkansans received permits to hunt elk this fall on public land in the Buffalo River region. Names were chosen in June via random, computerized draw. The regular Arkansas public-land elk season will be Oct. 4-8 and Oct. 25-29. Youth hunt dates are Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 23-24. Area hunters...

