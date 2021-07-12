Cancel
UW Athletics Hall of Fame to induct Class of 2020-21

By Cody Tucker
kingfm.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame will officially induct the Class of 2020-21 at banquet and induction ceremonies on Sept. 3, 2021. An All-American thrower, an exciting high-scoring point guard, a two-sport star, a hard-hitting linebacker, a talented and successful quarterback, a distinguished administrator, and a dedicated volunteer with over 40 years of service comprise the latest Hall of Fame selections.

