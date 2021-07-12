Cancel
Economy

GameStop-inspired LEGO design wins hearts of online investors

By Cortney Moore
FOXBusiness
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA LEGO fan has submitted a wildly popular product design that’s inspired by the GameStop investment storm from earlier this year. Berlin-based father of two, Michael Natus, submitted a rendered LEGO design of a GameStop store sitting on top of the moon to the toy brick company’s dedicated pitch website – LEGO Ideas.

#Design#Lego Ideas#Lego Bricks#Lego Ideas#Mchln#Gamestop#Chew Inc#Gme Gamestop Corp#Chwy Chewy Inc#Fox Business#The Lego Group#The Lego Group
