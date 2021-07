AGGREKO PLC (the "Company") DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING / NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES. The Company hereby notifies the market of the following transaction, of which it was notified today under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"), following the transfer of ordinary shares of 4 329/395 pence each as follows: Kenneth George Hanna, the Chairman, a Non-executive Director and a PDMR of the Company, transferred 15,644 shares to his wife (and a Person Closely Associated), Paola Hanna, for nil consideration. Following this transfer, Kenneth George Hanna holds no shares in the Company and Paola Hanna holds 15,644 shares in the Company (representing 0.006% of the issued share capital).