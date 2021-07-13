Cancel
Business

U.S. fed funds, eurodollar futures raise rate hike bets after CPI data

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss. NEW YORK (Reuters) -Futures on the federal funds rate...

Business101 WIXX

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely to prices,...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
Public HealthKIMT

The Delta variant is another massive headache for the Fed

The Federal Reserve was already keeping a close eye on rising prices. Now it has to contend with the Delta coronavirus variant. The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is racing across the globe, causing a shortage of workers in the United Kingdom and heaping stress on the battered global travel industry. Delta now makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the United States.
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

As Inflation and Virus Variants Complicate US Recovery, the Fed will meet.

As Inflation and Virus Variants Complicate US Recovery, the Fed will meet. As growing prices and the development of new Covid-19 varieties raise dangers to the US economy, Federal Reserve policymakers are anticipated to keep their easy money policies in place to assist American businesses and workers in surviving the pandemic’s effects.
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Week Ahead: Bonds Weighing Fed Strategy Refinements And Delta Surge

Heading into the weekend, the delta variant continued driving a surge in U.S. covid case counts with Friday's 118k+ being the highest day-over-day increase since February 5th. Officials expect the surge to continue into mid-August. After that, everyone would like to know how the return to school will change things in September. One of the key players in the "would like to know" camp is our own Federal Reserve, who is very much in the process of refining their policy outlook based on the case count situation and associated economic response.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dips Beneath $1,800 in Pre-Fed Shadow Boxing

Gold settled beneath the key $1,800 level on Monday with longs in the yellow metal engaging in typical pre-Fed shadow boxing with shorts as taper and rate expectations reared their heads again. This is going to be a busy week for markets with the Federal Reserve’s monthly policy statement, along...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Choppy Trade as Investors Position Themselves Ahead of Fed Comments

Gold futures are edging lower on Monday in a choppy trade shortly after the regular session opening. The market started out firm as the U.S. Dollar weakened, but erased those earlier gains when Treasury yields rebounded. This kind of two-sided trading could be the theme the next two sessions ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcements on Wednesday.
U.S. Politicswealthmanagement.com

Fed MBS Buying High on Agenda as Officials Begin Taper Talk

Policy hawks at the Federal Reserve are setting their sights on scaling back the U.S. central bank’s massive intervention in the mortgage market as home prices soar. But the Fed leadership doesn’t sound convinced by arguments in favor of a hasty exit strategy. The debate -- over whether to taper...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slightly down after solid 2-year note auction, ahead of Fed

* U.S. 2-year note auction shows solid results * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield hits record low * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation falls * Fed policy meeting this week in focus (Adds new comment, 2-year note auction results, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped in choppy trading on Monday, recovering a bit from sharper falls in the Asian session and tracking shifts in risk appetite, with investors cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. A solid two-year note auction added to some bids in Treasuries, analysts said. "There are some residual concerns about COVID, about U.S.-China relations. And so that drove yields much lower in the morning," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "It didn't seem to last. But volume is relatively thin in summer markets." Earlier in the session, U.S. yields dropped following steep losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in the world's second largest economy. Chinese blue chips shed 3.2% in the biggest daily decline since March, as the education and property sectors were battered due to concerns over tighter government rules. Also on Monday, the U.S. Treasury auctioned $60 billion in 2-year notes, with solid results. The yield was 0.213%, compared with the when-issued or expected rate of 0.217% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a slightly lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was 2.47, below both last month's 2.54 and the 2.53 average. "You rarely see a 2-year auction struggle for demand just because their rates have been stable," said TD's Goldberg. "You tend to see the same buyers show up in the two-year note auction. Because rates have been steady the last few months, when one needs a two-year note, they will just buy it." In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.272% from 1.285% late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields were slightly lower at 1.922% from Friday's 1.924%. Post-auction, U.S. 2-year note yields were down at 0.196% , compared with 0.2% last Friday. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.12% on Monday, as investors bought the instrument with the yield on nominal 10-year Treasuries continuing to trade below the expected inflation rate. U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was last at -1.117%. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.391% from Friday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. Investors are also focused on this week's Fed meeting. The U.S. central bank meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and, while no change in policy is expected, market participants will look to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to clarify what substantial further progress on employment would look like. Treasury supply is also in the spotlight this week. The Treasury is selling $61 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday and $62 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. July 26 Monday 1:56 PM New York/1756 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1961 -0.004 Three-year note 100 0.375 0.000 Five-year note 100-200/256 0.7133 -0.004 Seven-year note 101-132/256 1.0228 -0.009 10-year note 103-60/256 1.2729 -0.012 20-year bond 106-188/256 1.8425 -0.003 30-year bond 110-60/256 1.9222 -0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. dollar slips as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Monday amid strength in the euro and the British pound. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.28 percent at 92.6487. In late New York trading, the euro was up to...
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Edges Higher ahead of BoJ Report

The Japanese yen has started the week in positive territory. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 110.38, down 0.17% on the day. Inflation has become a buzzword across the globe, as countries reopen their economies, to varying degrees. The Federal Reserve has held fast to its script that inflation is transitory, even with a surge in inflation in recent months. Although many investors and even some Fed presidents feel that the Fed should be more hawkish and tighten policy, Jerome Powell has not changed his stance, insisting that inflation will ease.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Inflation and Delta Risks Are Contributing to a Critical ‘Inflection Point' on Wall Street, Longtime Bull Warns

Longtime market bull Phil Orlando is bracing for a rough stretch because Wall Street has reached a critical "inflection point." The Federated Hermes chief equity market strategist is blaming the risk dynamic. Not only does Orlando see hotter-than-expected inflation and the Covid-19 delta variant as glaring issues, he's also worried about uncertainty surrounding monetary and fiscal policy.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Prices Test $1800 Ahead of Fed Meeting, Real Yields Fall

Gold prices traded a hair below the $1,800 mark as the US Dollar retreated alongside real yields. Traders are holding their breath for Wednesday’s FOMC meeting and Powell’s press conference for tapering clues. Gold prices have broken an “Ascending Channel” and entered a technical pullback. Gold prices fluctuated at around...
Businesskfgo.com

Dollar loiters near highs as traders await Fed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar hovered just below recent peaks on Tuesday, as investors turned to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the policy outlook, while cryptocurrencies pulled back sharply after an attempt to break out of a monthslong range. The dollar had dipped about 0.3% against...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Dependent on Federal Reserve Forward Guidance

The price of gold consolidates ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on July 28 as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy, but a change in the forward guidance for monetary policy may produce headwinds for bullion if the central bank shows a greater willingness to scale back its emergency measures.
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Outlook Ahead of US Data

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3900. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. Set a sell-stop at 1.3780 and a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3850. The GBP/USD rose to the highest level in more than a week ahead of the latest US consumer confidence data and Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The pair rose to 1.3820, which is about 1.83% above the lowest level last week.
MarketsDailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD at Technical Support- Fed on Tap

New Zealand Dollar Technical Price Outlook: NZD/USD Weekly Trade Levels. NZD/USD plunge pauses at confluent uptrend support- FOMC on tap. Key support 6941/69 – Resistance 7100, 7150/89 critical. The New Zealand Dollar is fractionally higher against the US Dollar into the start of the week with NZD/USD testing a key...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Stabilizes Ahead of Federal Reserve Meeting

Investing.com - The dollar traded marginally higher Tuesday, stabilizing below recent highs ahead of the start of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which could provide clues of future policy action. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other...

