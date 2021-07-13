PUBLIC INVITED TO ALL IN ALLEN COMMUNITY VISION OPEN HOUSE EVENT

July 13, 2021 - Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne will unveil the draft vision for the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan during a community open house event.

The event will be held from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the Calhoun Ballroom of the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne. The open house is free to the public, and light refreshments will be provided.

The All In Allen Team is excited to present the draft plan framework which includes community vision statements along with topic area goals and strategies derived from extensive community and focus group input over the past year. The open house will offer opportunities to hear a short presentation at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. There will also be stations where participants can provide input and share ideas on the vision, goals and strategies that will guide decision making in our community over the next 10-15 years.

The All In Allen Comprehensive Plan is a blueprint to guide land use, housing, transportation, parks, and more for Fort Wayne and Allen County—including Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville, Woodburn, and unincorporated areas in the County. The plan will be used by area leaders to make decisions and policies that will shape the community for years to come.

Following the Vision Open House, the Draft Plan Framework will be posted along with future events and updates about the process on the ALLINALLEN.ORG website.