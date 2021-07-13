Radio host Larry Elder makes late entry into CA recall race
The field of Republicans hoping to unseat California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom just got a little more crowded. Los Angeles-based talk radio host Larry Elder announced Monday that he would enter the recall race with a little more than two months to go before voting day, joining a crowded GOP candidate list that includes former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, failed 2018 gubernatorial candidate John Cox and Olympic gold medalist-turned-reality TV mainstay Caitlyn Jenner.newsbrig.com
