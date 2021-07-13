Cancel
California State

Radio host Larry Elder makes late entry into CA recall race

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe field of Republicans hoping to unseat California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom just got a little more crowded. Los Angeles-based talk radio host Larry Elder announced Monday that he would enter the recall race with a little more than two months to go before voting day, joining a crowded GOP candidate list that includes former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, failed 2018 gubernatorial candidate John Cox and Olympic gold medalist-turned-reality TV mainstay Caitlyn Jenner.

