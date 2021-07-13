Cancel
Express Employment Professionals Reports Strong Growth and Accelerated Development in Six New Markets in First Half of 2021

By Express Employment Professionals
franchising.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaffing Franchise Concept Signed 27 Franchise Agreements, Including the Completion of 22 Resales in First Two Quarters. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // OKLAHOMA CITY - Express Employment Professionals announced today it has experienced notable success in the first half of 2021, signing a total of 27 franchise agreements, an 8% increase year-over-year, which included completing 22 resales. As a result of these franchise agreements, Express will enter six new markets in the coming months, including Rockford, Illinois; Woodbury, New Jersey; Scarborough, Ontario; Detroit, Michigan; Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Canberra, Australia.

Comments / 0

