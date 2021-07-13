Cancel
'Hydrogel-based flexible brain-machine interface'

Science Daily
 14 days ago

A KAIST research team and collaborators revealed a newly developed hydrogel-based flexible brain-machine interface. To study the structure of the brain or to identify and treat neurological diseases, it is crucial to develop an interface that can stimulate the brain and detect its signals in real time. However, existing neural interfaces are mechanically and chemically different from real brain tissue. This causes foreign body response and forms an insulating layer (glial scar) around the interface, which shortens its lifespan.

#Hydrogel#Interfaces#Nature Communications#Drugs#Mice#Kaist
