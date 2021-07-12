Body Barbara Harris, age 90, made the transition from this world surrounded by her loving family on July 8th, 2021. Barbara was born in Ponca City, OK on December 3rd, 1930 to Jess and Thelma (Krebs) Reeves, and grew up in her family home with her sister, Janet Erhart (Reeves). During childhood and adolescence, Barbara attended Ponca City Public Schools and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1948, before marrying Laile Harris on April 15th, 1949. Together, they raised a beautiful and loving family for 57 years, until Laile’s passing in 2006. After the birth of their two children, Stacy and Teresa, Barbara stayed home to raise them. As an avid dog lover, she then took a job as the manager of Lakeside Animal Hospital, where she stayed for many years until moving with Laile to Singapore from 1981 to 1985.