Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Should Marvel Have Taken More of a Break After Endgame?

By Ross Cooper
Posted by 
94 KXZ
94 KXZ
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nerd ALERT!!! Okay, now that that is out of the way. Let’s get right to it. Over the weekend my fiancé and I finally went back to the movie theater. It was great. What was the first movie we saw post-pandemic? Why Marvel’s Black Widow of course! First of all, the movie was really good. I mean it is Marvel and how often do they disappoint these days? However, after the movie was over and I made Heidi sit through the credits for the famous Marvel post-credit scene, we had an interesting conversation.

star939.com

Comments / 0

94 KXZ

94 KXZ

Oneonta, NY
144
Followers
830
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

94 KXZ plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wkxzfm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Businesslrmonline.com

Marvel Animation Branch Revealed – More To Come After What If…?

There’s more to come after What If…? Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso, VP of film production revealed a Marvel animation branch, and teased there will be more MCU animation on the way. Alonso was speaking with Variety at this year’s NALIP Media Summit. Here is what Alonso said as per the trade.
MoviesEscapist Magazine

Black Widow Should Have Taken Itself More Seriously

Black Widow could do with taking itself and its characters a little more seriously. Humor has become a recognizable part of the Marvel Studios formula. Jokes and one-liners are part of the company’s house style. Comedian Seth Rogen has mused that films like Ant-Man and Thor: Ragnarok have changed the rules for studio comedies, pointing out, “There are $200 million comedies out there, and so that’s something, as a comedic filmmaker, to be aware of. That is the benchmark that people expect!”
Moviesgamingideology.com

Avengers Endgame Theory: More Than One Way to Win, But Doctor Strange Knew TVA Would Prune

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. In Avengers Infinity War, Doctor Strange used the Time Stone to view all 14,000,000 possible outcomes of the coming conflict with Thanos. The Sorcerer Supreme discovered that there was only one, Avengers Endgame, that they succeeded in. To orchestrate it, the wizard happily traded the Time Stone for Iron Man’s life so that Tony Stark could die sacrificially within five years after both Thanos’ Snap and Hulk’s reverse.
MoviesThe Big Lead

Ranking the Best Marvel Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most popular movie franchise in the world today. There have been 24 Marvel films released since 2008, when Iron Man came out and kicked off the multi-billion dollar franchise. The various superheroes that inhabit that world are now deeply engrained into our culture in an irrevocable way after only 13 years, and there's still a lot more to come.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over streaming release of Black Widow: Marvel star claims she lost out on $50M because her pay was based on box office haul ONLY

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney, claiming the movie's simultaneous release as a streamer breached her contract. Johansson, 36, alleges that she lost out of more than $50million as a result of the film being released on streaming service Disney+ at the same time as its debut in theaters, according to The Wall Street Journal.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Christopher Judge Will Voice Black Panther in Marvel’s Avengers

Christopher Judge Will Voice Black Panther in Marvel’s Avengers. In August, Marvel’s Avengers will get a massive expansion when it adds Wakanda into its main storylines. Of course, the DLC will include everyone’s favorite fictional African king, T’Challa. And it appears that the producers have found the perfect name to voice the iconic character. Via EW, Christopher Judge will join the project as Wakanda’s king. Judge’s credits include portraying Teal’c in Stargate SG-1, but he also did laudable work in dubbing Kratos in the God of War video game.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel Fans Have Thoughts After Finding Out Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch And More Are Not In What if? Series

Disney+ has been knocking it out of the park lately with these MCU TV shows, including WandaVision and Loki. One show in particular that is hotly anticipated by fans is the What If...? series, which will be animated and feature (you guessed it) What If-type scenarios for some of our favorite MCU characters. Cool, but upon finding out that series mainstays like Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, and more are not going to be appearing as voices in the upcoming What If...? series, Marvel fans have some thoughts.
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Marvel Will Have a Mini Studio For Future Animated Projects

Marvel Will Have a Mini Studio For Future Animated Projects. Next month, Marvel Studios will branch out into animation with the release of What If…? on Disney+. There’s a lot of hype building for the MCU’s first animated foray. But as it turns out that this is just the beginning. While speaking with Variety at this year’s NALIP Media Summit, executive producer Victoria Alonso confirmed that Marvel is opening a smaller production house that will concentrate specifically on developing new animated projects.
TV SeriesThe Independent

Loki episode 6: Scary ending of Marvel show was teased in Avengers: Endgame

An Avengers: Endgame line teased the terrifying conclusion to the finale of Loki. With the sixth and final episode released on Wednesday (14 July), fans have been discovering which of their many theories have come to fruition – and are reacting rather excitedly. Many believed that the next Thanos-style villain...
TV SeriesInside the Magic

How ‘Loki’ Finale Gave Marvel Its Next ‘Endgame’

The events of the season finale of Loki have — for better or worse — irrevocably altered the course of Marvel’s mad multiverse. In episode 6 of Loki, “For All Time. Always.,” our favorite Loki variants – Endgame Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) have introduced a new brand of chaos to the MCU — one that opens up infinite opportunities for storytelling, while also leaving Marvel fans with a million lifetimes worth of questions. If a harmoniously pruned Sacred Timeline sounds similar to the “perfectly balanced” universe Thanos achieved with his Infinity Stones in Infinity War (2018), it’s because Marvel Studios has officially begun building towards its next major Endgame-level event.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Spider-Man’s greatest journey is yet to come to Marvel Studios

A new promotion of the Spider-Man films promises that the third installment will be the greatest adventure that Peter Parker has experienced to date. In 2016 Peter Parker of Tom Holland debuted in Marvel Studios in Captain America: Civil War, later starred in his own movie titled Spider-Man: Homecoming and it was also a fundamental part of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). The last time we saw him was in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and now everything is ready for his epic return in Spider-Man: No Way Home on Christmas 2021.
Visual Artepicstream.com

Glorious X-Men Art Casts Henry Cavill as Cyclops in MCU Reboot

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Comic book fans have long been frustrated with the way Warner Bros. and DC Films are handling Henry Cavill and close to a decade since he made his first flight as Superman, the British star's status in the DC Extended Universe still remains a huge mystery. We still don't know if the supposed Man of Steel sequel will still happen and quite frankly, time is running out which is why most people would rather see him make the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy