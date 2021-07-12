Should Marvel Have Taken More of a Break After Endgame?

Nerd ALERT!!! Okay, now that that is out of the way. Let’s get right to it. Over the weekend my fiancé and I finally went back to the movie theater. It was great. What was the first movie we saw post-pandemic? Why Marvel’s Black Widow of course! First of all, the movie was really good. I mean it is Marvel and how often do they disappoint these days? However, after the movie was over and I made Heidi sit through the credits for the famous Marvel post-credit scene, we had an interesting conversation.