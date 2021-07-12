Body Norma June Daggs Jones passed peacefully from this life into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on July 5, 2021 at Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home at the age of 92 years. She was born December 6, 1928 in Blackwell, OK to William Reginald Daggs and Gladys Louise Daggs. She grew up in Blackwell and attended Blackwell schools where she graduated in 1946. Norma moved out of state in 1956 returning to Oklahoma in 1960 settling in Sasakwa. Over the course of these years Norma was richly blessed with a blended family of eleven children all of whom knew her as mom.