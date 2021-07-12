Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

It’s County Fair Time And Here Are The Dates And Locations

By Don Morgan
Posted by 
94 KXZ
94 KXZ
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you need a county and/or state fair fix? I do. And I bet you do too, especially since last year all county fairs were canceled due to the pandemic. Well, as we get back to a more normal lifestyle, the fairs are back, and we are happy about that.

star939.com

Comments / 0

94 KXZ

94 KXZ

Oneonta, NY
144
Followers
830
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

94 KXZ plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wkxzfm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#The New York State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Fort Wayne, INinfortwayne.com

Allen County Fair continues; here are some highlights

Fairgoers flocked to the midway, watched 4-H judging and took in the pot-belly pig races Wednesday at the Allen County Fair. The fair continues through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne. Admission is $7 today, Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5 Sunday. Today's highlights include the Old...
Lawrence County, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

There’s no fun like fair time!

There has been no shortage of fun at the 100th Butte-Lawrence County Fair in Nisland this week. A myriad of 4-H contests, special events, and public activities – not to mention animals, displays and food – are available for families to enjoy during the 4-H Fair’s five-day run at the Butte-Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Nisland. In addition to the various 4-H and FFA shows and judging, Wednesday’s events included watermelon eating contest, sheep dog trials, and pig wrestling. The fair fun resumed at 8 a.m. Thursday with a sheep show and is set to continue through Saturday afternoon. For more information or the full fair schedule, visit buttesd.org/butte-lawrence-county-fair.
Hamburg, NYWIVB

What to expect at this year’s Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two weeks from Wednesday is the start of the Erie County Fair and the biggest change this year is you have to buy your tickets online in advance. But you don’t have to choose which day to use them, and they won’t sell out on any one day because there are no capacity limits.
Deschutes County, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County Fair is back, to delight of 1,000s

On Wednesday's opening day of the 101st Deschutes County Fair, NewsChannel 21 caught up with fairgoers about what they're excited for at this year's fair.  And don't forget: Thursday is NewsChannel 21 Day at the fair - we'll be looking to meet you, and if you bring a can of food to donate, you get The post Deschutes County Fair is back, to delight of 1,000s appeared first on KTVZ.
Malheur County, ORmalheurenterprise.com

Malheur County Fair: Today's schedule of events

4-H member Hayden Pearson, 9, brings his horse Pooh Bear out of the trailer at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Monday July 26, 2021 as participants prepare for the Malheur County Fair. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise) Tuesday, July 27 - Family Day. Fairgrounds open: 2 p.m.-10 p.m. 2-10 p.m. Kids Safety...
telegraphherald.com

'It's time to celebrate': Dubuque County Fair returning to normal

Back in full swing, this year’s Dubuque County Fair will feature carnival rides in addition to the array of fried foods and on-stage entertainment. “Let the good times roll” is the Mardi Gras theme for the 68th annual fair, which runs from Tuesday, July 27, to Sunday, Aug. 1. “We...
Crawford County, IAdbrnews.com

Plenty of time remaining to enjoy the Crawford County Fair

The Crawford County Fair officially began on Wednesday but it offers plenty of events in store for the rest of today and on Saturday and Sunday. The fairgrounds have been busy with family and friends watching the 4-H and FFA youth exhibit their livestock and display their static event entries. The commercial and Varied Industry buildings have been filled with people wandering through to stop at booths or take a break for food.
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

It's fair time: After long break, fun awaits at area events

We’ve waited far too long for cotton candy, elephant ears, corn dogs, carnival fries, funnel cakes, snow cones, root beer floats and deep-fried candy bars. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced county fair boards to cancel or curtail events last year, things are looking much brighter this summer. Mark your calendars....
Garfield County, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

The unofficial and by no means complete guide to a great time at the Garfield County Fair

With so much to do and see at this year’s Garfield County Fair, it almost seems like the wide array of events are simply too big for one’s britches. If you don’t necessarily have your mind set on what you’re interested in experiencing this year in Rifle, keep in mind that the county fair is more than a celebration of all things Americana. It’s a unique showcase of scientific achievements, hard work and perseverance.
Erie County, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

One Long Time Tradition Will Be Missing From The Erie County Fair This Year

Like many people from Western New York, and all around the United States, I have been attending the Erie County Fair for many years. The Fair is a family tradition in our household for one reason my young daughter, will not let us miss it, but also we love to visit all of the food vendors. Let me tell you, we will even visit a vendor that sells the same thing as another vendor to see if it tastes the same.
Agriculturecowboystatedaily.com

Dennis Sun: County Fairs Are The Best Time Of Year For Ag Folks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In Wyoming and across the region, it’s the start of county fair season. I like to think of this as a time of celebration for agriculture. This celebration is taking place in the show barns, show rings and the 4-H and...
Lifestyledailynewsen.com

Photos: It's "Time for Fun": O.C. Fair is back this summer

According to a news release, the number of food stands, carnival rides and shopping vendors at the fair under the theme "Time for Fun" will be decreased to allow for more social distancing. In a Facebook video, Chief Executive Michele Richards stated that "our team spent the past year developing...
Kane County, ILWGNtv.com

Kane County Fair underway for first time in 2 years

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Suburban residents are flocking to the Kane County Fair this weekend in its first iteration since 2019. For many attending the fair, it’s the first time getting out for the carnival food and thrilling rides since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cheese curds are among...
Mecosta County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Thursday: Here's what to do at the Mecosta County Fair July 15

The Mecosta County Free Fair is happening Monday, July 12 through Saturday, July 17. Here are the events happening on Thursday and Friday. 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Trail (practice arena) 12 p.m.: Cloverbud trail, riding, fitting and showing. 1 p.m.: Reining. 2 p.m.: Hunter hack. 6 p.m.: Mecosta County's Junior livestock...

Comments / 0

Community Policy