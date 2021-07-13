Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Restless nights: Shelter housed dogs need days to adapt to new surroundings

Science Daily
 14 days ago

Every year, thousands of dogs end up in a shelter in the Netherlands. Experts expect an increase in this number in the upcoming period, when people go back to the office after working from home during the corona crisis. Despite the good care of staff and volunteers, the shelter can be a turbulent experience for dogs. Researchers at Utrecht University investigated if dogs can adapt to their new environment based on their nocturnal activity.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pet Dogs#Two Dogs#Restless#Stress Hormone#Utrecht University#Chihuahua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Country
Netherlands
Related
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Fosters needed for explosion of puppies at shelter

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have room in your home... and your heart for a puppy?. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services says they are overflowing with puppies and desperately need your help. "We recently shared we were overflowing with puppies and asked for your help. During the warmer...
Petspetguide.com

Top 10 Dog Breeds Commonly Found in Shelters

Looking to adopt a pooch? Check if your favorite dog breed can be easily found in shelters and rescues. One of the most common misconceptions about adopting a dog is that only mixed breed dogs and mutts end up in shelters. People who are set on a particular dog breed think that they have to go to a breeder if they want to get a furry companion, but they’re unaware that their dream pet might be waiting for them in their local shelter.
AnimalsWVNT-TV

New River Humane Society in need of donation after large intake of dogs

FAYETTEVILLE,WV (WVNS) — More than a dozen dogs seized in an animal neglect case over the weekend leaves the New River Humane Society scrambling for supplies. Nineteen dogs seized from a home and taken to the New River Humane Society. Shantel Persinger with the humane society said all 19 dogs were covered in mange, fleas, and starving, with countless needs.
Summit County, OHWKYC

Summit County Animal Shelter to hold 'Dog Days of Summer' adoption event

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated story. In the market for a new furry friend? Now's the time to adopt. Beginning Monday, July 19 2021, Summit County Animal Control will reduce its adoption fees to $28 for anyone interested in adopting a dog or $10 to adopt a cat from their shelter. That's down from $94 for dogs, and $60 for cats.
Franklin County, OHWSYX ABC6

296 dogs adopted from Franklin County Dog Shelter in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 296 dogs were adopted from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center last month. The Shelter shared its June 2021 statistics with ABC6/FOX28. An additional 201 lost dogs were reunited with their families. Another 25 dogs were transferred to rescue groups and organizations. This Sunday,...
AnimalsScience Daily

Dogs may not return their owners' good deeds

Domestic dogs show many adaptations to living closely with humans, but they do not seem to reciprocate food-giving according to a study, publishing July 14 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, led by Jim McGetrick and colleagues at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna, Austria. The researchers trained 37...
Sparland, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Sparland man woken up by dog finds his home surrounded by water

SPARLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — Charles Kear said Thursday’s flood is the worst he has seen since 1995. Kear said Gimlet Creek overflowed, pouring into the road and his home. He said around 4 a.m., his dog was acting weird. He said he assumed the dog needed to go out, but when he looked out his window, his home was surrounded by water.
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

Athens County Dog Shelter seeing influx of residents

The Athens County Dog Shelter has seen an uptick in animal intakes over the past several weeks including stray pickups, anonymous drop-offs and surrenders. 44 dogs have been taken into the shelter in July with 12 of those being surrenders or nighttime drop-offs. An average of five to six dogs are coming in a day and adoption numbers aren’t keeping up.
Questa, NMTaos News

Stray Hearts builds permanent home for shelter dog

Stray Hearts has made an exception to one of its policies and is allowing 8-year-old dog Zizy to stay at the shelter for the rest of her life. After multiple attempts to adopt out the small red pitbull, it was quickly discovered that while Zizy was a favorite among humans, she did not get along well with other dogs, and eventually received a New Mexico dangerous dog license.
Oklahoma City, OKoklahoman.com

Give OKC Animal Shelter dogs a chance at a new life

Nearly 1,900 dogs and cats entered the shelter in the month of June. As of this morning, just over 1,000 more have entered so far in July. This amount of intake is too much for the shelter to manage and has led to capacity issues, especially in the medium to large mixed breed dog category.

Comments / 0

Community Policy