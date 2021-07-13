Olivia Rodrigo & Morgan Wallen Lead MRC Data's 2021 Midyear Charts
Equivalent album units — for album titles and chart rankings cited below — comprise traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album, or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. (For the sake of clarity, equivalent album units do not include listening to music on broadcast radio or digital radio broadcasts.) All numbers cited in this story are for the U.S. only.www.billboard.com
