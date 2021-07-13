Cancel
Justin Bieber, The Weeknd & Tragically Hip Lead MRC Data's 2021 Canada Midyear Report

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long 16-month shutdown, music from Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and a posthumous album from the Tragically Hip helped boost music consumption in Canada in the first half of 2021, according to MRC Data's 2021 Canada midyear report. The tally showed that total equivalent album units was up 10.6% year-over-year during the first six months of 2021, led by an 11.4% boost in on-demand streaming during that time.

