Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith great pleasure, we announce the recent promotion and newest member of the MULTIVAC, Inc. Senior Management Team, our Vice President of Sales, Brandon White. Brandon has been with MULTIVAC, Inc. since 2003, beginning his career as a Technical Administrator for the Sales Administration Team. After learning the internal workings of MULTIVAC customers and equipment, Brandon moved into the sales world, where he spent the last 15 years. His sales career started in the Medical Division as a Regional Sales Manager. He then was promoted to Key Account Manager - Food Division. With a subsequent promotion, he became the Director of Sales for Medical Division. Sometime later, Brandon was promoted to MULTIVAC Inc.’s first National Sales Director, which would prepare him for his evolution to Vice President of Sales. MULTIVAC, Inc.’s sales outlook is strong, and Brandon’s robust experience, talent, and motivation will be a driving force behind MULTIVAC’s future success.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Manager#The Multivac Inc#Senior Management Team#The Medical Division#Multivac Inc#Multivac Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessbizjournals

Family Owned Business Awards: LC Vending Company

In 1953, Lofton Little founded L.C. Vending Co. with five coin-operated coffee machines. His son, Ladd Little, joined the company in 1961, and his grandson, Egan Little, joined the coffee service company in 1994. Egan Little still heads up the company's operations today, overseeing more than 1,200 machines on location.
Austin, TXMySanAntonio

Cover Desk Names Nick Berry as New Product and Marketing Manager

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Cover Desk is proud to announce Nick Berry as its new product and marketing manager. A sales and marketing expert with decades of experience in everything from advertising sales to manufacturing, technology, automation and product marketing, Berry brings an innate enthusiasm and broad marketing skillset to Cover Desk.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Michael Agrillo Joins MindPetal as EVP, COO

Digital modernization service provider MindPetal has hired Michael Agrillo as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Agrillo brings more than 25 years of experience managing federal technology contractors, including 17 years as executive vice president of OnPoint. For the past four years, he served as COO of Information International Associates.
BusinessTimes Union

Adlucent Taps Two Industry Vets to Bolster Leadership Team, Accelerate Innovation

Performance marketing agency expands its leadership team to amplify results. Adlucent, a leading performance marketing agency focused on growing profitability for retailers and brands through cross-channel media solutions, has appointed Matt Zeiger vice president of technology and Ryan Gibson vice president of strategy. With decades of experience in their respective fields, the agency believes these leaders are uniquely qualified to shape new services that meet the evolving needs of Adlucent clients in the rapidly changing digital marketing landscape.
Troy, MIdbusiness.com

Pantero Inc. in Troy Acquires Livonia-based Packaging Solutions Company

Pantero Inc. in Troy, a packaging and warehouse solutions company, has announced its acquisition of another packaging company, Inspired Packaging Solutions in Livonia, to expand and diversify its packaging automation and material handling solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Inspired Packaging Solutions has a wealth of experience in...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Bender CCP and Unico Mechanical Expand Footprint and Capabilities in the Pacific Northwest with Acquisition of S&S Welding

VERNON Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bender CCP, a leading provider of turnkey engineering, machining and field repair services in the Western region, announced today that it has acquired S&S Welding of Kent, Washington. S&S Welding brings more than 45 years of experience and allows Bender CCP to expand capabilities such as premier tooling, metal fabrication and aerospace tooling services for a range of customers in the Pacific NW including Boeing and SpaceX.
IndustryMiddletown Press

World Synergy Ranked Among Top Global Managed Service Providers

CLEVELAND (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
Technologythefastmode.com

Shentel Selects CSG’s Cloud-based Field Service Management Solution

Shentel, a leading provider of telecoms services across the mid-Atlantic United States, has selected CSG’s cloud-based Field Service Management solution to accelerate the company’s business transformation and deliver critical, high-speed broadband services to rural and underserved markets. With CSG as the backbone of Shentel’s operating support systems, the company has...
Restaurantsmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Ambient Tech Is The Future of Restaurants

Restaurant technology adoption has accelerated throughout the pandemic, shifting digital tools from futuristic nice-to-haves into critical components of day-to-day operations. Adopting in-house technologies became necessary for restaurants to stay open throughout the pandemic, restart operations after temporary closures, and pivot services to maintain revenue while still following enhanced health and safety protocols. These tools have become so commonplace that many have become an extension of the restaurant experience — so integrated into dining culture that employees and guests do not necessarily realize how tech-savvy they have become.
Businessfb101.com

Fine Wine Négociant Demeine Estates Announces Scott Diaz as Senior Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Marketing

Demeine Estates, a Napa Valley-based négociant of fine wines, is. pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Diaz as Senior Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Marketing. A wine industry marketing veteran, Scott will be instrumental in providing strategic vision and marketing leadership for Demeine Estates, implementing innovative omni-channel marketing and sales campaigns, along with executing both consumer and trade activations. In addition, Scott will support future business development strategy and recruitment of new producers, both domestic and international. This hiring comes at an exciting growth period for Demeine Estates, as the company welcomed ten fine wine sales leaders to the team last month.
mononaeastside.com

Infrastructure Business Manager

The QTI Group has partnered with Saris Cycling to recruit and hire an Infrastructure Business Manager to lead and grow their successful. line of products that make cycling safer and more convenient for cyclists. In this role, you will be responsible for planning and building the strategy of the business unit and leading and managing sales and products teams.
Madison, WImononaeastside.com

Insurance Agency Director of Operations – Employee Benefits Services

At Hausmann-Johnson Insurance | The Benefit Services Group, Inc. we empower our staff to provide exceptional support & guidance to our clients and agents. As the Director of Employee Benefits Operations, you’ll oversee the delivery of Employee Benefits insurance brokerage services to ensure that they meet or exceed our quality standards, ultimately driving client satisfaction and retention. You’ll lead, develop and manage Employee Service departments. You will also serve as Account Executive on assigned benefits clients.
Retailam-online.com

Sales Executive / Customer Consultant

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a successful and motivated Sales Executive / Customer Consultant with experience of working either within car sales or any other related industry to work in our vibrant dealership. Role Info:. Automotive Sales Executive / Customer Consultants – Calling Sales, Retail, Hospitality. York. £35,000 OTE...
Economyam-online.com

Service Advisor

A leading South East based group is offering an excellent opportunity for an experienced service advisor join the team at their dealership. As a service advisor you will play a key role in achieving labour revenue targets and will be expected to upsell. Customer satisfaction is a crucial part of...
Carsam-online.com

Used Car Sales Executive

Our client is seeking a Sales Executive for their site in Merseyside. You will be selling used cars in high volume so experience is essential!. Basic salary is £10k with an OTE IRO £50,000 but there is a realistic chance of earning much more!. This is a great opportunity to...
Jobsam-online.com

Paint Sprayer

Our client is seeking a qualified Paint Sprayer for their franchise bodyshop. They deal with multiple brands and operate a 45-hour Monday to Friday week. The salary is £35,100 per annum. Currently there is no weekend work required though this could change and will be rewarded accordingly as the manager...
Berlin, CTTimes Union

Andre Nadeau Promoted to President of Sirois Tool Co., Inc.

BERLIN, Conn. (PRWEB) July 24, 2021. Sirois Tool announces today that longtime employee Andre Nadeau has been promoted from Operations Manager to the position of President of the company. Nadeau has been a member of Sirois’ management team for 12 years, and as president, he will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day management of sales, customer service, engineering, and quality assurance. “Andre has been my right hand since 1994,” said Sirois Tool owner Alan Ortner. “He understands every aspect of the business and has a great relationship with all our existing customers. He’s shown his commitment to being fair and honest with customers, vendors, and employees.”
New York City, NYbizjournals

Over 70,000 small businesses have applied for New York's $800M grant program

Over 70,000 small businesses across New York state have applied for up to $50,000 in grants as part of New York's $800 million small business recovery grant program. Pravina Raghavan — executive vice president of the Division of Small Business and Technology Development for Empire State Development — said ESD has so far selected and notified more than 10,000 small businesses that they are through the application and verification process.
Louisville, KYbizjournals

Louisville advertising agency adds to executive team

Mightily, a full-service advertising agency, has hired multi-award-winning creative director and industry veteran Kevin Price as chief experience officer. The addition of Price to the Mightily executive team further elevates the already strong suite of services provided by the Louisville-based agency, the company said in a news release. “Mightily has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy