People on the Move

With great pleasure, we announce the recent promotion and newest member of the MULTIVAC, Inc. Senior Management Team, our Vice President of Sales, Brandon White. Brandon has been with MULTIVAC, Inc. since 2003, beginning his career as a Technical Administrator for the Sales Administration Team. After learning the internal workings of MULTIVAC customers and equipment, Brandon moved into the sales world, where he spent the last 15 years. His sales career started in the Medical Division as a Regional Sales Manager. He then was promoted to Key Account Manager - Food Division. With a subsequent promotion, he became the Director of Sales for Medical Division. Sometime later, Brandon was promoted to MULTIVAC Inc.’s first National Sales Director, which would prepare him for his evolution to Vice President of Sales. MULTIVAC, Inc.’s sales outlook is strong, and Brandon’s robust experience, talent, and motivation will be a driving force behind MULTIVAC’s future success.