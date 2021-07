Anna Kiesenhofer took a shock solo win for Austria in the women’s Olympic cycling road race as the peloton got their sums wrong in chasing down the mathematician. Kiesenhofer, who has not had a professional contract since 2017, was part of a breakaway that attacked at the very start of the 137-kilometre race to the Fuji International Speedway, and went solo with more than 40km still remaining. With no race radio and only small teams competing, the peloton did not realise that Kiesenhofer still had an advantage of more than five minutes at that point, and by the time Annemiek van Vleuten crossed the finish line 75 seconds after the Austrian, the Dutchwoman was celebrating thinking she had gold.