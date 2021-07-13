Chris Evangelista

Comic, writer, actor and father Chris Gethard (Beautiful/Anonymous, Career Suicide) joins the show. We talk about his move to New Jersey, his secret bromance with Tony, fatherhood, the arc of his unconventional talk show The Chris Gethard Show which started as a live UCB show, went to public access and then cable, depression, almost needing to go to a mental hospital during the pandemic, confronting trolls, meeting his now-wife while naked, my history with his wife (our bands played together years ago), his comedy special Half My Life, knowing success doesn’t bring happiness, Morrissey and so much more. We also took your questions and did Just Me Or Everyone and HGFY.