Updated Wm Beaumont Medical Center Open for Business
The William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s new state of the art facilities are open for business. The new hospital campus began taking in patients yesterday. Most of the patients were being moved from the original hospital buildings into the new location. Hospital Commander Colonel Michael Oshiki says the new hospital is “the most technologically advanced medical center in the Department of Defense.” So far, no decision has been made as to what will happen to the old hospital’s structures.kool1045fm.com
