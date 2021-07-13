Cancel
Project Air View maps ultrafine particles, soot and other substances in Amsterdam air

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two years, the municipality of Amsterdam, Utrecht University and Google have collaborated on Project Air View, in which the Amsterdam air quality was measured by two Street View cars with special measuring equipment. These maps have now been shared with the world for the first time. They show that motorized traffic can increase the concentration of ultrafine particles, soot and nitrogen dioxide in busy streets up to 3 times compared to quieter streets. The maps and data can be accessed via the websites of Google's Environmental Insights Explorer (EIE) and Utrecht University.

EngineeringEurekAlert

World's first 3D-printed steel footbridge unveiled by robot in Amsterdam

The bridge, which is over four years in the making and is led by Dutch company MX3D, will be a 'living laboratory' in Amsterdam's city centre. Using its vast network of installed sensors, Imperial College London researchers will measure, monitor and analyse the performance of the novel 12-metre-long structure as it handles pedestrian traffic.
PhysicsNature.com

Crystal and electronic facet analysis of ultrafine NiP particles by solid-state NMR nanocrystallography

Structural and morphological control of crystalline nanoparticles is crucial in the field of heterogeneous catalysis and the development of “reaction specific” catalysts. To achieve this, colloidal chemistry methods are combined with ab initio calculations in order to define the reaction parameters, which drive chemical reactions to the desired crystal nucleation and growth path. Key in this procedure is the experimental verification of the predicted crystal facets and their corresponding electronic structure, which in case of nanostructured materials becomes extremely difficult. Here, by employing 31P solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance aided by advanced density functional theory calculations to obtain and assign the Knight shifts, we succeed in determining the crystal and electronic structure of the terminating surfaces of ultrafine Ni2P nanoparticles at atomic scale resolution. Our work highlights the potential of ssNMR nanocrystallography as a unique tool in the emerging field of facet-engineered nanocatalysts.
Trafficsuasnews.com

Project Bluebird: An AI system for air traffic control

Advancing probabilistic machine learning to deliver safer, more efficient, and predictable air traffic control. Project Bluebird is a partnership between NATS and The Alan Turing Institute, supported through an investment from EPSRC. The research vision is to deliver the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) system to control a section of airspace in live trials, working with air traffic controllers to help manage the complexities of their role. This system will use digital twinning and machine learning technologies, and will include tools and methods that promote safe and trustworthy use of AI.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Repairs using light signals

Repairing complex electrical appliances is time consuming and rarely cost-effective. The working group led by Prof. Dr. Karl Mandel, Professorship of Inorganic Chemistry at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU), has now developed a smart microparticle that enables defective components in these appliances to be identified more quickly and easily by using light signals. In the long-term, this could make repairs easier and extend the operating life of devices. The results have been published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
EnvironmentTimes Union

Particles from western fires foul the air over New York state

Tiny particles spewed into the air by wildfires in the western part of the U.S. and Canada are lowering the air quality New York, state officials warned Tuesday. The particulate matter is fueling colorful sunsets in the east, but Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggo and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker issued an air quality alert on Tuesday over concern the fires were lowering air quality in the state.
atlanticcitynews.net

Cities Unprepared for Intense, Frequent Heat Waves

As the world braces for more intense heat waves fueled by climate change this summer, urban centers across the world are unprepared to face these brutal natural disasters. Several countries in the Middle East, including Iran, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, surpassed 50 degrees Celsius this summer. Also, Moscow and Helsinki, Finland, saw their hottest June temperatures on record.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
AstronomyScience News

Satellites show how a massive lake in Antarctica vanished in days

On June 5, 2019, a massive, ice-covered lake sat atop East Antarctica’s Amery Ice Shelf. Within six days, all 600 million to 750 million cubic meters of lake water had vanished, leaving a deep sinkhole filled with fractured ice. “The amount of water that was in the lake was twice...
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

Seismic Data Reveals Megaripples From The Impact-Tsunami That Killed The Dinosaurs

Some 66 million years ago, a large asteroid about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in diameter struck the Earth in what is the modern day Gulf of Mexico. The impact formed the Chicxulub crater, which is around 200 kilometers (125 miles) wide, along the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. The impact would have thrown trillions of tons of dust into the atmosphere, cooling the Earths climate significantly and leading to the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction, a global extinction event responsible for eliminating approximately 80 percent of all species of animals, including dinosaurs.
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

The change in the Moon’s orbit has alerted NASA

NASA has recently warned that changes in the lunar orbit could cause massive flooding on the planet In the next decade. The organization estimates that by 2030, more waves are likely to hit the beaches. According to the agency, This is expected to cause “An increase in the number of...

