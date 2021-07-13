Project Air View maps ultrafine particles, soot and other substances in Amsterdam air
Over the past two years, the municipality of Amsterdam, Utrecht University and Google have collaborated on Project Air View, in which the Amsterdam air quality was measured by two Street View cars with special measuring equipment. These maps have now been shared with the world for the first time. They show that motorized traffic can increase the concentration of ultrafine particles, soot and nitrogen dioxide in busy streets up to 3 times compared to quieter streets. The maps and data can be accessed via the websites of Google's Environmental Insights Explorer (EIE) and Utrecht University.www.eurekalert.org
